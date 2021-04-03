American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 351.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,076 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of American Woodmark worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of AMWD opened at $99.25 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $35.98 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

