Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $590.89 Million

Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post sales of $590.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $635.90 million and the lowest is $508.11 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $484.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

In related news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,626,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Insiders sold a total of 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,225,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,382,000 after purchasing an additional 797,632 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $439,435,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,611,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,792,000 after acquiring an additional 499,041 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,058,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,849,000 after acquiring an additional 281,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,313 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

