Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $0.75. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 97,750 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $132.74 million, a P/E ratio of -73.43 and a beta of 3.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

