Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.05% of Ameriprise Financial worth $12,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.27.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $235.41 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $236.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.80 and its 200-day moving average is $193.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.