AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 448.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,392 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 35,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,441,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,141 shares of company stock worth $6,848,609 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $116.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.39.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

