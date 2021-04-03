AMO Coin Market Capitalization Tops $203.32 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 40.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $203.32 million and approximately $50.85 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 119.9% higher against the dollar. One AMO Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00052481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.35 or 0.00670421 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00069988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00027876 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,740,993,769 coins. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

