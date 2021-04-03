Amon Tops 24 Hour Volume of $127,745.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Amon has a market cap of $8.42 million and $127,745.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 39% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amon Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

