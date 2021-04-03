AmonD Price Reaches $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 85.2% against the US dollar. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $162,776.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00074065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.39 or 0.00301724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00089942 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.51 or 0.00740751 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00027377 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00015051 BTC.

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,128,732 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

