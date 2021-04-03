Ampleforth (AMPL) Market Capitalization Reaches $222.09 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $222.09 million and $9.74 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00001787 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 332,252,966 coins and its circulating supply is 215,398,026 coins. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

