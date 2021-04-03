Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,046 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,046 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Hanesbrands worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,129,000 after purchasing an additional 309,462 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Shares of HBI opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.