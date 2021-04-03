Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 30,074 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,074 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of MDU Resources Group worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 206,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 150,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 824,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after acquiring an additional 125,320 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $31.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

