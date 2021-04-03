Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 34,386 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,386 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Shaw Communications worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $28.17.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 93.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

