Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 86,465 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,465 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBTYA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth about $55,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth about $159,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $27.04.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

