Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,501 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Apache worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apache in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apache in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Motco raised its stake in Apache by 13,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apache by 309.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Apache in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 4.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Apache news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Apache from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apache in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

