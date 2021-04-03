Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,904 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Planet Fitness worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLNT has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.40. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,121.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

