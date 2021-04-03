Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,987 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of STORE Capital worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 308,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,479,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after acquiring an additional 119,104 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,211,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,164,000 after purchasing an additional 100,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 430,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. Equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

