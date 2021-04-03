Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 356,820 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 356,820 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cleveland-Cliffs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $19.42 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.91.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

