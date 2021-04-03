Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 556,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 193,254 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,338,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,994 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $887,000.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $900,067.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,525.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,480 shares of company stock worth $4,575,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.