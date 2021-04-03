Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48,999 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Xerox worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icahn Carl C raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 27,769,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,159,000 after acquiring an additional 303,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Xerox by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,625,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $176,845,000 after purchasing an additional 628,533 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,612,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,959,000 after purchasing an additional 62,628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 29.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,758,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,002,000 after buying an additional 403,742 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XRX. Cross Research lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

