Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.94 Billion Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,191,414 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580,598 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.2% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Microsoft worth $4,935,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 61.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,177,392 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $247,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YCG LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 126,126 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.85 and a 200-day moving average of $221.89. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $150.36 and a one year high of $246.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

