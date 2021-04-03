Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.32 Million Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,485 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of UGI worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UGI by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,458,000 after acquiring an additional 56,865 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in UGI by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 26,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 802,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,115 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UGI. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $42.06.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

