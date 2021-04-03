Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,914,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Entegris by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after buying an additional 681,533 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,161,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after buying an additional 240,561 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,329,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $120.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $120.78. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.09.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.