Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,706,000 after buying an additional 994,184 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,534 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after purchasing an additional 39,003 shares during the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 1,585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,159,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 206,392 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

BDN opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

