Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,443 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Devon Energy by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,634 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $12,181,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $10,251,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.