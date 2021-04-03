Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,202 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of ManTech International worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 29.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MANT shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

MANT stock opened at $86.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.66.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $638.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

