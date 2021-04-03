Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 47,646 Shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,646 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Hutchison China MediTech worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCM. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 30.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,687,000 after buying an additional 770,058 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 399,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,030,000 after purchasing an additional 136,387 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,916,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 104,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 27.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 307,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 66,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCM opened at $27.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCM shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

