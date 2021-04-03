Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 498,945 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 513.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,945 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of The Macerich worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAC. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAC opened at $11.97 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.99 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

