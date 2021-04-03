Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of JFrog at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in JFrog by 1,509.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 22.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FROG stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $3,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,327,776 shares in the company, valued at $483,046,993.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $1,152,725.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 367,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,213,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

