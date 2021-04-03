Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Alleghany worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Alleghany by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Y opened at $636.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $632.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $592.80. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $434.53 and a 52-week high of $663.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

