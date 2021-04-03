Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Altice USA by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Altice USA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Altice USA by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,713,350. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATUS. HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.