Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185,092 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Royal Gold worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.10 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.05. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

RGLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.27.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.