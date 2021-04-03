Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 251,574 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,574 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WORK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WORK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.16.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of -71.12 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $183,832.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,279 shares in the company, valued at $7,485,935.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $70,501.21. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 319,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,716 shares of company stock worth $7,684,861 over the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

