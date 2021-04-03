Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,337 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Grocery Outlet worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,974,000 after buying an additional 305,223 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,264,000 after buying an additional 2,736,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,059,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,822,000 after buying an additional 86,590 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,547,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,733,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In other news, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $32,836.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,247.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,327 shares of company stock valued at $14,337,952 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Shares of GO stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $38.78.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.