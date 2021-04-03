Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $160.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.06. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.90 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,650 shares of company stock valued at $9,400,580. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

