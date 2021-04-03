Analysts Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. 8X8 posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.96.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.92. 845,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,915. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. 8X8 has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $49,832.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,815.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $242,232.45. Insiders sold a total of 18,812 shares of company stock valued at $657,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 8X8 by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

