Analysts Anticipate Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.26). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acutus Medical.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.33).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,386,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,263,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,589,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 425,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after buying an additional 104,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acutus Medical (AFIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.