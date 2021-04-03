Analysts Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. AssetMark Financial reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $110.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.82 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%.

AMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 13,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $328,312.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $239,739.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,363.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,522 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,909 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth $335,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMK stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.67. 60,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,363. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,182.91 and a beta of 1.23.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

