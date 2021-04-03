Analysts Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Graphic Packaging posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

GPK opened at $18.35 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

