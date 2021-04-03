Analysts Anticipate Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Herc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Herc posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE HRI traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.27. 199,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $110.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.25 and a 200 day moving average of $64.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,818,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 111.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 240,126 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,048,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,332,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 48.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

