Analysts Anticipate Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.32). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $326,616.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 557,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,832,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,453,061 shares of company stock valued at $403,833,758. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

