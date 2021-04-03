Analysts Anticipate The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.48. The RMR Group reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,194,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 714,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 409,183 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 284,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.40. 31,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $44.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

