Analysts Anticipate Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will announce $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.51. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $6.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million.

WLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $38.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

