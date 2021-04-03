Analysts Expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Applied DNA Sciences reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. The business had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of APDN stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

