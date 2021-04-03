Analysts Expect BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) to post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BP Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. BP Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BP Midstream Partners.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%.

BPMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 332,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,366,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,733,000 after purchasing an additional 71,848 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 148,463 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 169,294 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 12.1% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 396,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 42,606 shares during the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BPMP stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.46. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

