Analysts Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Exelixis reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

EXEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,317 shares of company stock valued at $12,535,143. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,368. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

