Analysts Expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. FB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 394.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

NYSE FBK traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $44.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,575. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

In related news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $128,756.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,568,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 130.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 583,039 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,574,000 after purchasing an additional 285,111 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,276,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,349,000 after buying an additional 251,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in FB Financial by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 243,748 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.