Analysts Expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.17. Ingevity posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGVT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of NGVT stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.73. 283,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,559. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $79.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ingevity by 33,433.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,044,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,781,000 after acquiring an additional 75,286 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 818,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,983,000 after acquiring an additional 364,891 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after acquiring an additional 41,775 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,915,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

