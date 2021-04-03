Analysts Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Post $1.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Insight Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after acquiring an additional 293,099 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,749,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.96. 187,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.73. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $100.09. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

