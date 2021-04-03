Analysts Expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Itamar Medical reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Itamar Medical.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ITMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

NASDAQ:ITMR traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $23.29. 9,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,802. The stock has a market cap of $375.16 million, a PE ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. Itamar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITMR. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itamar Medical by 137.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Itamar Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itamar Medical (ITMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.