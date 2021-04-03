Analysts Expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Ladder Capital posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

LADR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 15,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $72,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,273.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,965 shares of company stock worth $1,534,510. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LADR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.81. 639,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 2.33. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

